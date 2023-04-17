Orika introduces it’s Grinder Range to add that perfect hinch of flavours in your everyday meals

With an aim to provide the ultimate culinary perfection, Orika launches a brand-new array of Grinders which helps the patrons to top-up their preparations with the best quality herbs.

By allowing the users to adjust the grinding fineness to their exact preference, Orika has come up with a unique design feature that is exclusively available in selected locations globally.

Orika’s Grinders will be available in four variants.

1. Black Pepper: Orika’s Malabar Black Pepper is sourced directly from Kerala’s Malabar region which is famous for its high piperine content and potent antioxidant properties. Grown in the black soil of Malabar, the black peppercorns are left to ripen in the open a little longer to get the complex and fresh flavour. When ground fresh, Orika’s Malabar Pepper Grinder delivers a rich taste and aroma that is unrivalled.

2. Arabian Sea Salt: Orika’s Arabian Sea Salt is harvested directly from the Arabian sea and evaporated under direct sunlight. With minimal processing, this variety of 100% pure flaky sea salt with greater quantity of trace minerals, is a healthier alternative to regular table salt. It helps balance fluid levels in the body, reduces dehydration and helps to prevent muscle cramps, all with an exquisite flavour that is infused with the goodness of the ocean.

3. Himalayan Pink Salt: Orika’s Himalayan Pink Salt is sourced from the pristine slopes of the Himalayas. Being additive-free and 100% natural, this brilliantly hued Himalayan pink salt contains 84 essential minerals and compounds which make it a healthier alternative to regular table salt. With the presence of calcium, magnesium, potassium and excellent ph balancing properties, this salt helps regulate blood sugar and helps to maintain hormonal balance.

4. Gourmet Italian Mix: Orika’s Gourmet Italian Herb Mix has deep herby notes with a subtle earthy after-taste making it a perfect condiment for pizzas, pastas, continental dishes and grills. Sourced from the finest lands across the globe, Orika’s spice masters ensure that only the best quality herbs make it to this grinder in order to elevate your every dish.

With this new line of Grinders, Orika aims to give every home chef the right tools to turn their kitchen experiments into the perfect gourmet experience that brings together flavour and sophistication.