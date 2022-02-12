Orion and PVR makes Valentine’s special: Launch ‘flavor of love’ combos

Gurugram, February 12, 2022: Orion, one of South Korea’s largest food companies, and PVR are celebrating Valentine’s week with special ‘flavor of love’ combos. Consumers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai regions will get a free Orion Strawberry Choco Pie on the purchase of a tub of popcorn at PVR. The brands have brought two of their most popular products together denoting the ‘sweet’ and ‘salty’ side of love and India’s taste preference.

The partnership follows the rising demand for Orion’s confectionery products including Choco Pie, Custas Cup Cake, O’Rice and Choco chip cookies across India in just a year of its India launch.

Orion Products will shortly be available Pan India in PVR Cinemas.

Saurabh Saith, CEO of Orion India said, "We are glad to collaborate with India's preferred destination for cinema to offer consumers the experience of country's first Strawberry jam filled Choco Pie. We are hopeful that our 'flavor of love' combo will bring joy to movie lover's at PVR." Mr. Rahul Singh, COO of PVR said, "It's a delight to partner with India's fast-growing confectionery player, Orion. Cinemas has been one of the most preferred choices for couples during Valentine's Day and we hope to add sweetness to their movie experience on this special day with the 'flavor of love' combo."

Since the launch of its original Choco-pie in India, the company has been introducing world-class, quality products to expand its portfolio in the country. Riding on volume growth, the company is now aiming at aggressively increasing its market share in the country.