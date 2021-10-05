Orion enters the Direct-to-Consumer space in India with ShopOrionIndia.com

Mumbai: Riding on the digital success with eCommerce contributing to 25% of its annual sales, Orion, one of the largest Korean food companies, has now announced its Direct-to-Consumer website ShopOrionIndia.com in India. The announcement comes within just a year of Orion’s India launch and ties in with its digital-first approach. The company owned online store has already clocked in 500 – 1000 visitors per day in the pilot phase and is expecting a traffic surge of 100% during the festive season. Consumers will be able to buy their favourite Orion snacks using www.shoporionindia.com at zero delivery charges.

Orion’s foray into India’s $44.6 billion Direct-to-Consumer space is part of the company’s efforts to establish a direct connect with consumers across India. It will also help the company cater to the rising demand for its products from cities where it is yet to make a retail debut, especially around the festive season. A leading logistics solution provider and fulfilment centre have been enrolled as partners for quick and seamless delivery experience. The company expects a 400% + order volume growth month-on-month during the festive season.

Expressing his delight on the launch, Saurabh Saith, CEO, Orion India said, “We are in an exciting growth phase where we continue to chart new growth area, and our entry into the Direct-to-Consumer space within just a year of our India launch is a prime example of it. Digital will continue to play a key role in this ‘new normal’ as we look at various ways of engaging with consumers, especially around the festive season. We believe that www.shoporionindia.com will help us create brand touchpoints for demographics we are yet to cover with a retail shelf-presence and customize as per consumer taste.”

India is Orion’s 10th overseas production base with an investment of INR200 crores. Orion believes that the owned online Commerce will help it scale better and introduce innovations as per Indian preferences.