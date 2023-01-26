Orion Mall unveils unique 60-foot “Ship of Patriotism” on India’s 74th Republic Day

Bengaluru, 26 January 2023: Orion Malls by Brigade Group celebrated India’s 74th Republic Day by unveiling a unique, 60-foot “Ship of Patriotism” on the 26th of January 2023 at the lakeside of Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway. The ship featured several prominent quotes from numerous martyrs and defence personnel who dedicated their lives in service of the nation. Mr Vineet Verma, Director, Brigade Hospitality and CEO, World Trade Center, Bengaluru graced the occasion as ‘Guest of Honour’ and unfurled the National flag and presided over the celebrations that included a patriotic musical performance by The Jyotsna Srikanth Project.

Some of the quotes on “The Ship of Patriotism” read “I regret I have but one life to give for my country” by Flying Officer Prem Ramsingh Ramchandani; “If death strikes before I prove my blood, I promise, I will kill death” by Captain Manoj Pandey, Param Vir Chakra, 1st Battalion, 11 Gorkha Rifles; “The enemies are only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round” by Major Somanth Sharma, Param Vir Chakra, 4th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment; “Either I will come back after hoisting the tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it. But I’ll be back for sure” by Captain Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra, 13th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles; “Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail” by Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey, Param Vir Chakra, 1/11 Gorkha Rifles; I won’t die in an accident or die of any disease. I will go down in glory” by Major Sudhir Kumar Walia, Ashoka Chakra, 9th Battalion, Para (Special Forces), among others.

Speaking about the initiative, Sunil Munshi, VP, Retail, Orion Malls by Brigade Group said, “We at Orion Malls strive to create something new every time, we get an opportunity to do so and wanted this Republic Day to be a unique commemoration of the selfless contribution of our armed forces. We honour and express our sincere appreciation and respect for our soldiers, many of whom have laid down their lives for the safety and security of our nation. Patrons at Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway will have the unique chance of paying tribute to the men and women who have served the nation with valour while also using the ship as a perfect photo opportunity.”

The 60-foot ship painted by artist – Baadal Nanjundaswamy, will be on display at the Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway from the 26th of January 2023 to the 31st of January 2023. The Jyotsna Srikanth Project instilled a sense of patriotism among patrons at the mall with memorable performances that included. Two mesmerizing musical performances including a classical fusion, film, folk performance by The Manasi Prasad Ensemble and a fusion, film, Sufi performance by The Rakesh Collective were conducted in the leadup to the Republic Day celebrations.