Orion Malls Celebrate the Spirit of the Holiday Season with Décor and Live Performances

Bengaluru 17 December 2022: Orion Malls are all set to celebrate the holiday season at their three malls in Bengaluru including Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, Orion Avenue at Cooke Town, and Orion Uptown Mall at Whitefield-Hoskote Crossing with elaborate eye-catching installations and décor that complements the spirit of the festive season. At Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, the awe-invoking ambience will be amplified by a 70-foot ship installation, and adding to the festivities is an internationally acclaimed clown festival on the 17th of December and an international Santa parade on the 24th of December. An ongoing Christmas market will add to the grandeur of the festive season arrangements. There will also be other fun activities like meet and greet with Santa, clown shows, performances from dancing elves and dwarfs, and Christmas themed décors like tall candy canes, sugar plum fairies, toy soldiers, and a lot more on the 17th and 24th of December at any of the Orion. Joyous and extravagant celebrations await all visitors at all three Orion Malls.

“People look forward to the holiday season, not only to unwind but also to indulge in Christmas and New Year shopping and soak in the festivities. Keeping with the tradition in the past, we will deck up all our malls in festive eye-catching decor to give our patrons an exciting and memorable mall experience. Orion Malls by Brigade aims to bring people together in a way that’s most meaningful during this time of the year with the sound of Christmas carols in the air, the sight of Santa, a unique 3D art of Santa in his reindeer-led sleigh painted by renowned artist Badal Nanjundaswamy on the grand staircase of Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway and other characters from Christmas folklore.” said Sunil Munshi, VP – Retail, Orion Malls by Brigade Group.

pic source: Bose communications