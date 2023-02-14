Oropocket offers Valentine’s Day

New Delhi 14th February 2023: On Valentine’s Day, the radiance of love meets the sophistication of gold for the ultimate expression of affection. It’s a day to demonstrate to your loved one just how much they mean to you. The power of love is evident throughout history, and this day provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate it.

Oro Pocket, the leading online platform for buying and selling Gold and silver is proud to announce its Valentine’s Day offer. The company believes that good things come in pairs and is offering customers the chance to buy gold and receive 10% of their purchase in silver for free.

To avail this offer, a user can spend a minimum of Rs 200 to buy Gold, with to receive 10% free silver worth up to Rs 500. The offer is valid till 17th February 2023.

Users can download Oropocket’s application through Playstore or Apple Store.

This offer is a great opportunity for customers to purchase a meaningful and valuable gift for their loved ones this Valentine’s Day. Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO, and Founder of Oropocket said, “Valentine’s Day is a special day where people express their love and affection to one another. We believe that buying gold is the best gift one can give to show love and appreciation, and our offer allows customers to do just that while also receiving a bonus in silver.”