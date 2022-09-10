OroPocket organizes the Onam Celebration on Instagram

September 10, 2022 Neel Achary Business 0

New Delhi, 10th September 2022: The festival of Onam, a harvest festival that celebrates the return of King Mahabali/Maveli to the state. On this occasion, Oropocket is organizing a two-day Giveaway contest “Reel Mange Gold” on Instagram from 8th September to 11th September 2022. The winner will be announced on 13th September 2022 and the 3 lucky winners will get INR 500/Rs 300/Rs 200 Digital gold from Oropocket.

The user will have to follow these easy steps –

  • The user have to create an Instagram Reel how you are celebrating Onam
  • Mention @Oropocket in the caption along with the hashtags- #OroOnam #Oropocket and #Digitalgold for brownie points and Follow OroPocket.

The Terms and conditions to participate in the Giveaway contest-

  • The user profile should be public
  • Like, Comment and Share Oropocket post on your story for 24hrs
  • Tag your 5 friends on the post
  • Golden points for engaging with other posts of OroPocket on Instagram

On this occasion, Ms. Tarusha Mittal, Co-Founder, and COO said, “Onam is the festival celebrated in South India, and South Indians love wearing gold. On this occasion, we are giving them a chance to win.”

