Orr Commercial Pivoting from Shopping Centers and Into Single Tenant Buildings

Orr Commercial Real Estate firm makes pivot from Shopping Center development into Single Tenant Buildings working with emerging brands looking to grow through a successful real estate strategy. Orr Commercial also makes strategic hire of Greg Lee.

Houston, TX : Orr Commercial will be launching its Catalyst program in the major metros throughout the state of Texas. The Catalyst program will work to identify emerging brands looking to grow their platforms through real estate. Services provided through the Catalyst program are build-to-suit developments, tenant representation, property acquisitions, and land services. “We couldn’t be more excited to kick off the company’s new direction. While will always be retail guys at heart, we feel we can add the most value to our deep relationships over the last 30 years through single tenant development and acquisition. We want to partner with great people and concepts.” -Campbell Anderson, VP Development and Acquisitions

Development and Acquisitions will be headed up by Campbell Anderson, Vice President with oversight by Bobby Orr, President of Orr Commercial. As an essential part of the company’s new direction, Orr has hired Greg Lee in an associate role.

Greg will specialize in sourcing build-to-suit opportunities, tenant representation, and land acquisitions. Greg has experience in a multitude of aspects in real estate, including lease negotiations, market analysis, site selection, strategic planning, and landlord representation.

As a native Houstonian, Greg brings a comprehensive knowledge of the Houston market to the team. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a BBA in Finance. Prior to joining Orr Commercial, he was an Associate at Rubicon Realty Group in Houston where he specialized in landlord representation of new development projects in emerging suburban markets around the Houston MSA. Greg is a licensed Real Estate Salesperson in the state of Texas and an active member of ICSC.