ORRA launches an exciting new collection targeting millennials

ORRA, India’s leading and trusted brand of diamond jewellery has added a new category to its portfolio by introducing DESIRED collection, targeted at millennial. With the launch of DESIRED, ORRA has further expanded their contemporary jewellery line for the growing base of young women consumers. The significant launch is marked with the announcement of Disha Patani as the brand ambassador for ORRA.

ORRA has witnessed a committed consumer base during lockdown and forecasts a positive topline growth in 2021 with a focus on the rising young consumer segment.The DESIRED collection is designed to appeal to the fashion conscious, modern women who think of jewellery as a fashion statement with an extension of their personality. The edgy and versatile jewellery collection is crafted in Rose gold & diamonds with over 100 styles available.The collection is set in 14 karat gold with the introduction of earrings and rings, being the first for ORRA in this product category.

Speaking about introducing DESIRED and a brand ambassador, Mr. Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA shares, “Being a pioneer in design leadership and product innovation, it is only natural for us to further expand our contemporary jewellery category.We are speaking to a growing base of millennial consumers, who bring their personality to everything they do including their wardrobe. All these facets and more come through in our new collection DESIRED.The significant launch of DESIRED is steered by the appointment of our brand ambassadorDisha Patani. ORRA is delighted to collaborate with Disha Patani as the face of ORRA. She is a natural fit to this collection as she represents the quintessential woman of today – distinctive style, progressive and with the courage of her conviction.”

Elatedabout her association with ORRA, Disha Patani shares, “I am excited to be a part of ORRA Fine Jewellery. It is so exciting to represent a brand whose persona is so close to your own. The DESIRED collection is a perfect representation of my personal style with designs that are unique and trendy. I feel ORRA understands the sensibilities of today’s young woman and our need to be comfortable in our own skin. That makes our association so much more meaningful and I am extremely delighted about our partnership.”

Focusing on the new consumer category, Cecil de Santa Maria, COO – ORRA adds, “Increasingly, young women are buying for themselves and are becoming more evolved in their purchases as their appreciation for diamonds remains strong. With jewellery themed around the latest trends, such as layering of jewellery and bold designs, we at ORRA have been able to cater to an ever-increasing younger consumer segment. ORRA’s Desired collection is yet another step in the direction of product novelty to capture this growing segment who is discerning and progressive in their outlook and purchase decisions.Disha Patani is the perfect ambassador for the next generation of ORRA jewellery that enables the new breed of self-assured young women to take on the journey of confidence and expression and be their best version.”

The concept of DESIREDcollection focuses on layering & stacking of jewellery pieces to add the right amount of glamour to one’s evening look.The new designs in necklaces, lariats, pendants, rings and earringsis priced between INR 30,000 & under INR 100,000; and will be available from 26th February2021 across ORRA’s 44retail stores in India and online at https://www.orra.co.in.

Last year, ORRA witnessed growth in the bridal category with the launch of Generations Program, an ode to the significance of timeless heirloom jewellery. The “ORRA Crown Star Generations” is an exclusive trousseau box with ORRA’s Crown Star solitaire jewellery collection, jewellery that become heirloom pieces. Besides this, ORRA for the first time introduced its ASTRA collection priced at INR 99,999/- focusing on aspiration of diamonds & affordability.