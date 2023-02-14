Osho Nanak Dham Mandir Organizes Dhyan Yoga Program at Kanha Shanti Vanam

Hyderabad, 14, February 2023: Osho Nanak Dham Mandir, Murthal (ONDM), is a spiritual scientific organization that is on a mission to reveal the spiritual and scientific base of Sanatan Dharma for happiness and bliss through various programs. ONDM will be conducting Dhyan Yoga (Meditative Living), a preparatory program for Right Mindfulness, starting from Monday, 20th February, to Saturday, 25th February at Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad.

Dhyan Yoga is a 6-day program that consists of two parts, i.e., Anand Pragya or Blissful Living, and Yoga Pragya or Divine Living. Each program is for three days. Anand Pragya, or Blissful Living, is based on the Eightfold path of Lord Buddha and solves most of the problems related to stress, relationship, and boredom. Yoga Pragya, or Divine Living, teaches various courses of Yoga. The participants listen and experience the Divine Sound (Omkar) and learn techniques of Samadhi and Divine Remembrance.

The Dhyan Yoga program will be guided by the master ‘Samarthguru Siddarth Aulia.’

Oshodhara is the only spiritual stream that has gifted the world – ‘Spiritual Science.’ by converting Spirituality into Science – which is unprecedented! It provides a practical roadmap of spirituality – its programs are designed in such a way that one can pragmatically experience specific spiritual milestones and level-wise moves ahead on the spiritual path under the proper guidance of the Master.