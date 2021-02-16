OSS Infocom named official Indian distributor of US based premium GPS sports watch company COROS

OSS Infocom, a large Indian electronics distribution company has partnered with COROS Wearables, a leading GPS sports watch company from the USA. OSS has been appointed as the exclusive importer and authorized distributor of COROS GPS watches and accessories nationwide. With this partnership, OSS Infocom will represent the brand in India. Recently, COROS watches have received a number of awards including Gear of the Year from Runner’s World 2020.

“As someone who is personally passionate about both climbing and trail running and who aspires to train for big mountain expeditions, I could not be more excited to bring COROS sports watches to those in India who share my love for the outdoors. COROS watches are the longest lasting, most powerful and incredible GPS watches ever built and will make adventures more efficient and enjoyable for all explorers.” said Lewis Wu, CEO of COROS Wearables.

The COROS GPS watch line-up includes the COROS PACE 2 – the lightest GPS watch ever made, 2019 Runner’s World Gear of the Year award winner COROS APEX, and the flagship COROS VERTIX GPS Adventure watch all of which include wrist based optical Heart Rate sensors. COROS Wearables is the first brand of GPS watches to include native and complete integration with Stryd running power meters.

The COROS App and training platform extension includes full daily / weekly / monthly training

plans, including verified training programs and workouts from elite athletes and coaches which can be downloaded from coros.com and synced to your COROS GPS watch.

COROS boasts an incredible group of professional athletes including World Marathon Record Holder Eliud Kipchoge. In addition to the individual sponsorship of Kipchoge, COROS is also the official GPS Watch partner of the NN Running team which includes some of the top track and road runners in the world.

“We are extremely happy and delighted to bring COROS premium GPS sports watches to the adventure and sports enthusiasts of India. With this exclusive partnership, COROS is now able to provide its line-up of award winning GPS watches to users throughout India. With the addition of COROS smart watches, OSS Infocom will reinforce its commitment to helping its active customers accurately monitor their running, cycling, track and swimming workouts as well as many more outdoor adventure sports” said Mr. Amit Sinsinwal, Director of OSS Infocom.