Otipy increases per day delivery order capacity to 10,000 orders in Delhi/NCR

31st May 2021: Otipy, a one-of-a-kind social commerce startup for fresh fruits and vegetables founded in 2020, has successfully recorded 2X growth levels in the last few weeks and is all set to increate the order capacity to 10,000 daily orders. The platform has recently witnessed over 8000 daily orders via a robust network of 5000+ resellers (mainly women) in Delhi NCR.

Otipy has recently expanded its product portfolio by foraying into the dairy & bakery category. The platform currently sells more than 150 products, including rice, pulses, sugar, salt, flour, ghee, oil, spices, dry fruits, snacks, beverages, and homecare, in addition to fresh vegetables and fruits, within a delivery time of 12-16 hours.

Varun Khurana, Founder, Otipy said, “We are delighted to ramp up our delivery orders to 10,000 orders per day. An impressive growth trajectory like this amid the ongoing pandemic is a milestone in itself. This underlines our strong commitment to delivering best quality products to our customers within a short period. It also demonstrates the power, dedication and efficiency of our reseller teams, mainly comprising fervent women resellers, who understand their goals and are truly devoted to give their best, thereby taking this business to new heights. To make this possible, we have been strictly following all the safety protocols like contactless deliveries, temperature checks, sanitization, etc. On top of this, we have extended our COVID allowance program to incentivize employees working during the pandemic.”

At present, Otipy is performing at an annual run rate of INR 80 Cr. present in Delhi/NCR and other satellite cities like Bhiwadi, the company looks forward to maintaining a steady growth trajectory with more expansion plans in the pipeline.

About Otipy

Otipy is a B2B2C social commerce platform for fresh produce in India and works closely with reseller partners, primarily women and neighborhood stores. Otipy focuses on-demand harvesting as per predicted demand to keep minimum wastage through state-of-the-art technology used for procurement, distribution and delivery.