OTM ‘Booster’ Edition Showcases Comeback of International Travel and Tourism

Mumbai, September 2022: OTM Mumbai, the mega International travel trade show that usually takes place in February, kicked off at the brand new, world-class venue, Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, from September 13th to 15th, 2022.

Billed as the ‘Booster’ edition, this OTM is happening for the second time in the same year, to help promote destinations that are now ready to take tourists in the fast normalizing post-pandemic phase. The first edition was held in March this year, and then a need was felt for the second booster edition, especially to accommodate those who could not join at that time due to the aftereffects of the pandemic.

This edition has stunningly large participation from foreign countries like Saudi, Russia, Qatar and Korea, Mauritius, and Indonesia who have set up colorful pavilions. Russia has separate pavilions from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, and Murmansk. Indian pavilions of the Ministry of Tourism, and the States of Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Andaman & Nicobar Islands are not far behind. There are 500+ exhibitors from over 20 countries and the many Indian States on the show floor.

OTM’22 special booster edition sets a new standard of travel trade shows in India in terms of quality of exhibitors, visitors, buyers, and top-notch infrastructure and services at the only world-class venue in India, comparable to any 5-star international venue! The 3-day event is bringing together international and national destinations including international tourism boards, national, and state tourism boards, hotels & resorts, airlines, destination management companies, MICE, wedding planners, and film producers under one roof, with interesting ideas, strategies and the vision to revive travel and tourism around the globe.

The inaugural session had the gracious presence of Mr. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Hon’ble Maharashtra Tourism Minister as the Chief Guest. The heads of travel trade associations, consuls, and ambassadors of participating and non-participating countries including Argentina, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Cuba, Austria, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, etc., and other notable dignitaries from the industry were also present at the inauguration.

“OTM which has been very well organized provides the ideal platform to ensure that Maharashtra becomes a tourist destination of choice for the world. I understand that the expo has participants from all corners of the world, who have come to promote their respective destinations. We welcome their initiative and at the same time would request them to send tourists to Maharashtra. We should have the confidence that we are the best to show and give and should invite tourists from all across the globe to visit our lands, and in times to come, Maharashtra should become the tourist capital of the country. ” said Mr. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Govt. of Maharashtra.

“Overall we see a good year ahead for travel & tourism markets in 2022 and 2023, but it will be a very different market for sure, with huge backlogs in visa processing and other disruptions that are being experienced as a half-life of pandemic shock. This leaves a lot of need and scope for diversification of traditional source markets and destination marketing and OTM is the perfect place for witnessing these changes,” remarked Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman & CEO, Fairfest Media Ltd.

About 91% of Indians, the highest among all surveyed countries, are planning to book a dream vacation in 2022. International travel is gaining back its momentum at a full swing, which is in fact, better than before – according to survey reports, Indians want to spend on international travel, comparatively more in 2022 than they did in previous years.

As per reports, the Indian outbound tourism market is estimated to surpass 42 Billion USD by 2024 and will exceed US$ 45 Billion by 2025. With a growing economy, young population, and increasing middle class population, India is positioned to become one of the most lucrative outbound tourism markets in the world. It is among the fastest growing markets globally, with approximately 80 million passport levels of purchasing power, especially among the middle class.