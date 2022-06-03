OTSI to catalyse digitisation of States Transportation services

Hyderabad, June 03, 2022: Object Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd (OTSI), global digital services and consulting company, has transformed Andhra Pradesh State Transport Department by providing complete digitisation solutions by integrating the portal with Aadhar, Vahan database, financers and insurance companies to make vehicle purchase hassle-free and seamless for the citizens of the State. This has built transparency in dealings across the department functions and has drastically reduced queues at RTO offices by more than 80%.

The simplified step towards digitisation provides approximately 76 Services of the transport department online. Registration of passenger and commercial vehicles, issuing of driving licenses, vehicle permits, furnish and fitness of the vehicles, payment of commercial taxes, citizen services, and renewal of vehicle registration, finance and insurance are some of the services digitalised.

While digital transformation of Andhra Pradesh State Transport Department has been around for a few years, the successful model which doesn’t need people to visit the RTO any longer has the potential to be replicated in other States across India for better citizen services and to bring transparency and efficiency in the functioning of Transport Departments.

OTSI has developed an intuitive and easy navigation-based web and mobile application completely based on Aadhar card for Andhra Pradesh State Transport Department. The time taken for issuing a permanent number for the vehicle has been reduced from 90 days to one day, which is unimaginable in the citizen services parlance. On top of it, this permanent number is going to be delivered to your address mentioned on the Aadhar card. Vehicle and owner’s pictures are captured digitally at the time of purchase of the vehicle which can act as a recovery tool for the Police department in case of the theft of the vehicle.