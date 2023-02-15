OTTplay Premium Is Now 15 OTT in 1 App

15 February 2023: OTTplay Premium, India’s first AI-powered OTT recommendation, and content discovery platform has grown from 12 to 15 OTT with the inclusion of three additional platforms: Playflix, Dollywood Play, and PTC Play. OTTplay Premium has collaborated with numerous OTT service providers to offer consumers with distinctive packages, enabling it to provide an enhanced experience to a wide spectrum of consumers eager to access amazing content. By bringing in 15 apps under 1 roof will eliminate the hassle to download and keep track of multiple apps and subscriptions.

Commenting on the new offering, Mr. Avinash Mudaliar, Co-Founder and CEO – OTTplay said, “Since our inception, we are the front runners in offering best of digital OTT content. With the new partnership with Playflix, Dollywood Play, and PTC Play, we are determined to touch new entertainment milestones. This intriguing offering is intended to ake OTTplay Premium consumer friendly by recommending our viewers with a new range of entertainment applications.”

The OTTplay premium recommendation engine monitors and analyses user activity on the platform then displays tailored suggestions based on user preferences. Through its catalogue pages, users can easily determine where to consume the content of their interest.

OTTplay evolves from a content discovery engine that curates content from more than 60 Indian and worldwide OTTs to a streaming platform that allows consumers to enjoy their favorite content across 15 OTT platforms with a single subscription. The premium membership site, OTTplay premium, which offers 20,000+ titles, web series, and movies from 15 different OTTs at an affordable price, certainly lives up to their claim Mazey karo multiply.