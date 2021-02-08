Our endeavor is Gurudakshina for Sir Ratan Tata: Dr. Vivek Bindra

Renowned motivational Speaker, entrepreneur and Founder-CEO of Bada Business, Dr Vivek Bindra recently initiated a campaign demanding India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna for Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and Chairman emeritus of Tata Group Sir Ratan Tata.

Dr. Bindra kicked off this campaign by posting a video tribute to Ratan Tata on his widely followed YouTube channel while simultaneously tweeting his demand for Bharat Ratna to the legend. The demand created a Twitter storm of sorts as the Indian twitterati rallied behind Dr Bindra’s call.

As #BharatRatanForRatanTata and #RequestByDrVivekBindratrended widely on Twitter and the demand gathered momentum, Ratan Tata took note and responded in his own self effacing style.

He wrote that, “While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India’s growth and prosperity.”

In response to this, Dr. Bindra posted another video as a tribute to Ratan Tara’s contribution s to the country and underlined that he along with thousands of his followers were endeavouring to offer Guru Dakshina to Sir Tata through this initiative. 1. 8 K people have already commented on this tweet, 4. 5K people have retweeted and 5. 7 K people have liked the same. Along with this, Dr Bindra’s YouTube video has 563,059 views and 79 k likes. Yet again #BharatRatnaForRatanTata, #RequestByDrVivekBindra, #GuruDakshina and #BeLikeTata are trending on Twitter.

Evidently despite Sir Tata’s humble response to the initiative, the demand for honouring him with India’s highest civilian honour has gained tremendous momentum.