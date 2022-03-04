‘Out-of-Network Cashless’ – an instant, real-time emergency cashless offering from Edelweiss General Insurance

Mumbai, March 4, 2022: You have a medical accidental emergency at hand and the nearest hospital is not part of your insurance provider’s network? Double stress and load to handle? Do you take care of the person or run around handling the finances? Many of us have been faced with this situation, right?

The digital insurer, Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI), has come up with a solution that takes care of this very stressful. The Out-of-Network Cashless – a cashless facility, that can be availed at a hospital that is not part of EGI’s network, in case of an accident or life-threatening condition that requires immediate hospitalisation.

If you are caught in such a situation, all you need to do is connect with EGI’s customer care on 180012000 and provide all the medical details and the customer care team will take care of the rest, while you take care of your loved one. The entire administrative work is taken care by EGI, subject to your policy terms and conditions.

Speaking on the development, Shanai Ghosh, Executive Director & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “Through research, we identified that in an accidental emergency, consumers are expecting their health insurance provider to offer them real cashless benefits, not just reimbursements. This insight led us to launch our instant cashless facility irrespective of the network, thus being a true friend in need and giving consumers what they really want. Small steps like these make their life so much easy and convenient.”

Consumers can follow these easy steps in case of an emergency to avail the Out-of-Network Cashless

1. Insured gets admitted to the nearest available hospital and starts taking treatment

2. Insured will then intimate EGI’s customer care team on toll-free number 180012000, select Option 2 and share all medical details of the case

3. The EGI claims team gets into action immediately and liaises with the hospital to verify case facts, etc

4. Depending on the case and policy terms, if the claim is admissible, a Cashless facility is offered.