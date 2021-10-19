Outlier Ventures Announces Polygon x Base Camp Program to Accelerate the Polygon Startup Ecosystem

Outlier Ventures is pleased to announce applications are open for the Polygon x Base Camp Accelerator, its third ecosystem cohort following the successful launch of the Polkadot and Filecoin Base Camp accelerators.

London, United Kingdom — 19 October 2021 – Outlier Ventures is scaling the largest multi-chain ecosystem of founders, investors, and experts in Web3. To date, Outlier Ventures has accelerated more than 90 Web3 startups since 2014 and has grown a network of thousands of blockchain founders through its Ascent advisory program and quarterly Diffusion community event. Outlier Ventures is uniquely positioned to stimulate developer activity and growth on the Polygon network by collaborating with mentors from Polygon and its ecosystem players to host this rigorous five-month accelerator program.

The Polygon ecosystem emerged in 2021 as the primary hub for scaling Ethereum-based apps, collecting more than $10 billion in value locked in the ecosystem through bridges from Ethereum, and hundreds of millions of dedicated venture capital is anticipated to enter the space to fund startups building on Polygon and leveraging its unique governance capabilities.

Following its success with the launch of ecosystem accelerators with the likes of Polkadot and Filecoin, Outlier Ventures is looking for a variety of teams using Polygon technologies — from crypto natives to Web2 founders and enterprise professionals — to build high-growth startups and decentralised applications and networks.

The Polygon x Base Camp Accelerator is now open for applications and the program will begin in early 2022. Up to eight teams will join an intensive five-month program that supports founders with fundraising, community growth, token design and implementation, business model innovation and governance, in addition to gaining access to Outlier Ventures’ mentor network of leading Web3 founders. The accelerator will also serve as a catalyst for founders developing their projects within the context of Outlier Ventures’ Open Metaverse thesis, a toolkit for design alternatives based on principles of user centricity and sovereignty of identity, data and wealth.

Projects will be selected for the cohort based upon their ability to grow the Polygon ecosystem, with a focus on the following use cases and tooling:

NFTs & Gaming

NFT franchises and media studios

NFT marketplaces

Play-to-earn games

Gaming ecosystems and infrastructure

Game studios

Gaming engines

No-loss lotteries

Decentralized music royalties

Infrastructure:

B2B solutions & services supporting Polygon

Developer tools and smart contracts

DAO infrastructure

IoT infrastructure

File storage

Oracles and data curation

Middleware:

Wallets and access services cross chain

Sustainability and environmental impact

DeFi:

Decentralized banks and related services

Crowdfunding DApps

Yield aggregators

ESCROW services supporting Polygon

Multi-chain DEXes

DeFi/gaming combos

Insurance initiatives

Fixed Interest solutions

Decentralised perpetual contracts

Services:

DeFi-related services supporting Polygon

Decentralized social media

Decentralized legal services supporting Polygon

Identity and privacy-enhancing services supporting Polygon

Supply-chain tracking

Jamie Burke, founder and CEO of Outlier Ventures, said of the collaboration with Polygon, “Polygon have helped take the Ethereum ecosystem to the next level, making entirely new use cases possible that require ultra-low fee and high throughput transactions, so it was a natural partner for us to help accelerate the Web3 ecosystem.”

Outlier Ventures is committed to investing in a diverse founder base and strongly encourages teams from all backgrounds and particularly those from communities that are underrepresented in the Web3 and technology industry to apply.

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon, said: “As the leading solution for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, It is vital to support and encourage development on Polygon as the network becomes essential for broader Web 3 growth. As such, we’re delighted that Polygon has been chosen for Outlier’s latest Accelerator program. Following the successes of the previous accelerators, we have high hopes that the program will discover the best the Polygon network has to offer to help drive developer activity and expedite ecosystem growth.”