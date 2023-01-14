Outshine the world with Fire-Boltt Supernova

New Delhi, January 14th, 2023: Fire-Boltt, India’s No. 1 smartwatch brand* announces the launch of its latest smartwatch- Supernova. Sporting a huge 1.78-inch always-on AMOLED display with 368*448 pixels resolution and 500 nits peak brightness, the smartwatch delivers every detail with the utmost precision on the screen. Available in vibrant colors like yellow, orange, & blue and classic colors like black, light gold, & gold black, Supernova’s unique textured strap coupled with its sleek metallic body is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Priced at just Rs 3499, the smartwatch is exclusively available on Flipkart and Fireboltt.com.

Combining innovation with high tech, the Fire-Boltt Supernova smartwatch offers 123 different sports modes to keep a track of your every activity, thereby helping you to crush your fitness goals. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, the smartwatch allows quick and smooth connectivity with all external devices. The powerful inbuilt mic and speaker of the smartwatch ensure a seamless calling experience with no muffled sounds. Another exciting feature of Supernova is its Inbuilt Voice Assistant, enabling users to give voice commands to the watch and get things done on the go. The smartwatch also comes with inbuilt games to keep users entertained and ensure there is never a dull moment in their day. Sporting a variety of watch faces and 8 UI styles, this smartwatch lets you choose a new watch face and menu style every day to match your mood and attire.

Commenting on the launch, Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt, said, “The Supernova smartwatch is the perfect fusion of fashion and technology. The exquisite smartwatch is a nod to our unwavering commitment to offering the best-in-class products to our customers at nominal prices. Equipped with the latest features, the smartwatch elevates the user experience, which is further enhanced by its metallic frame and uniquely designed strap. We are confident that the new Supernova smartwatch will cater to the growing demand of consumers.”

The smartwatch comes with an upgraded health suite that tracks vitals like SPO2, dynamic heart rate, sleep, and more. Rated IP67 for water resistance, the smartwatch can easily withstand accidental water splashes and strenuous workouts in the gym. Build with a robust design, the watch is also crack and dust resistant, making it the perfect choice for fitness and outdoor enthusiasts. The smartwatch is mounted with a fully functional rotating crown that enables smooth surfing. Designed with ultra-precision and cutting-edge technology, the Fire-Boltt Supernova smartwatch provides up to 5 days of battery run time. Giving users the bliss of uninterrupted performance, the timepiece is compatible with both IOS and Android systems, allowing seamless performance. The smartwatch also comes with other exciting features such as camera control, music control, drink water reminders, weather updates, smart notifications, and much more.