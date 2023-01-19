Over 1.7 billion products shipped across 1200 cities of Bharat in CY 2022 on udaan

Bengaluru, January 2023: udaan, India’s largest business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform, today announced that over 1.7 billion products catering to over 22 million orders were shipped in CY 2022. These orders were shipped to 1200 towns & cities covering 12500 pin codes across all states of Bharat. Under the Essentials category (Fresh, FMCG, Staples, Pharma), the platform catered to 17 million orders and over 9 lac tonnes of products were shipped through the platform. Through udaan 131 million products were shipped under Discretionary (Electronics, General Merchandise, and Lifestyle) category catering to 2.5 million orders. During this period, 586 sellers on the platform achieved sales worth Rs 1 crore each, while 174 sellers did business worth INR 2 crores on the platform.

Leveraging the power of technology and internet to enhance Kirana commerce in the country, udaan is also encouraging digitization of payments among small retailers/kiranas. During CY 2022, 25% retailers on the udaan platform adopted digital means of payment.

Essentials Business (Fresh, FMCG, Staples, Pharma)

In CY 2022, udaan witnessed a huge surge across the Essentials category with a repeat purchase rate of over 89% highlighting the strong relationship it enjoys with its partners. ~320 million biscuit packets, 210 million beverages (units), ~125 million namkeen packets, followed by ready to eat products – ~85 million noodle packets and ~36 million chocolate packets were shipped through the platform. In addition, ~430 million personal care and ~210 million home care items were sold in CY 2022. The highest demand for these products came from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

Over 9 Lac tonnes of Food products (staples and FMCG) were shipped through udaan in CY 2022. 7.5 lakh tonnes of staples, which included 3.3 lakh tonnes of sugar & oil and over 4 lakh tonnes of rice, pulses and flours, were shipped across tier 1, 2 & 3 cities of India. The highest demand for these products came from Karnataka, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Telangana. In addition, over 1.5 lac tonnes of FMCG products were shipped through udaan and large volume of orders for these products came from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

Discretionary Business (Electronics, General Merchandise, Lifestyle):

In CY 2022, udaan’s Electronics Business catered to 2.5 million orders and over 71 million products were shipped through udaan. This included 65 million+ accessories and consumer electronics and 6 million mobile handsets. Large volume of orders for electronics products came primarily from Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Retailers in the General Merchandise & Hardware category placed orders for over 30 million products. The demand ranged from 4 million Cleaning Products & Kitchen tools, 4 million Plastic products, 3 million Appliances & Cookware items, ~3 million Metal utensils, and 2 million Cycles, Toys & Baby Care products. The large volume of orders for General Merchandise items were from the North-East, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

udaan’s Lifestyle Business comprising of Clothing, Accessories, and Footwear facilitated shipping of over 30 million products catering to 1 million orders in CY 2022. Around 12 million Men’s T-shirts & shirts, 9 million pairs of footwear, 6 million Womenswear and 4 million Kids Clothing were shipped across India. The highest demand for Lifestyle products came from Bihar followed by UP, Assam, Karnataka, Odisha and Maharashtra.

Sellers who did business worth Rs 1 Crore each:

586 sellers achieved the landmark of selling products worth INR 1 crore through the udaan platform during CY 2022. Out of them, 247 sellers were from Electronics business, 120 sellers from Lifestyle, and 219 sellers from General Merchandise business. In addition, 174 out of the 247 sellers in Electronics business achieved sales of over Rs 2 Crore during this period.

Vaibhav Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, udaan said, “We are witnessing solid growth across our businesses – Food, FMCG, Electronics, Lifestyle, General Merchandise, Pharma – and will continue to focus on strengthening our customer value proposition to ensure high buyer repeat rates. We are continuously strengthening our relationship with various Brands and they are witnessing strong growth on the platform. With an addressable market of approx. USD 1 Trillion and penetration of less than 1%, B2B eCommerce offers a huge opportunity to mass-market players. A horizontal platform like udaan, which has made substantial investments in building capabilities such as nation-wide supply chain & logistics network, a superior tech platform and trade credit is well placed to leverage this opportunity. Having achieved positive unit economics in H1’22, our focus is to continue the robust growth momentum achieved in the last two consecutive quarters. With scale, efficiency and network reach, our aim is to offer the benefits of ecommerce to millions of retailers and kirana stores across Bharat.”

In CY 2022 udaan raised ~USD 400 Mn to further grow and capitalize on the enormous growth opportunity that the Indian B2B eCommerce market offers.

udaan has built inclusive tech tools for Bharat catering to the needs of regional/emerging brands by providing them a level playing field to scale, trade and grow business by harnessing the power of internet.