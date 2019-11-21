Over 1,000 IT professionals have connected with global employers in all locations through TechFynder

In recent years, companies in India and around the world have seen a paradigm shift in the HR practices making an overall impact in shaping organizations. To overcome the hurdle of seeking job opportunities and to connect to employers directly, an Irish company’s technology is redefining the traditional hiring model by enabling Indian IT professionals to connect with global employers at their chosen locations through their portal for free.

Looking at the wider picture of the recruitment industry, the current issue is that contractors are finding it difficult to connect directly with companies and searching online for the next contract takes time and expense. The planning of interviews and communication is a long process. For a client, there is a high demand for quality IT contractors globally that have the right skills, experience to work at client locations but there is no dedicated platform.

Supported by Enterprise Ireland, TechFynder is the first disruptive digital technology product to provide a dedicated platform to hire IT contractors on a global scale. The development of the digital solution commenced in November 2018 after Praveen Madire, CEO of TechFynder spoke with European industry leaders in the technology field about a way to let businesses connect directly with contractors but the difference was that everything would be contained in one platform – uploading profiles, job postings, e-signature contracts and direct interviewing and communication.

Praveen Madire, CEO & Founder – Test Triangle says, “I am from a technology background myself so I knew the frustration for IT professionals as well as the challenges involved in the recruitment industry trying to accommodate clients with great candidates without having to spend their budget. We at TechFynder are providing the specific talent with opportunities in the Global Technology Contractor Marketplace.”

Launched on 3rd October, TechFynder already has over 10,000 contractors with 1,000 from India alone in a span of just a month and a half. Talking about the Indian market Mr. Madire highlighted, “The research and analysis carried out showed a gap in the Indian market to provide specific talent with opportunity in the global technology contractor marketplace but most importantly came the realization of the costs and time involved for companies that can hemorrhage budgets and productivity. The point of difference for contractors is that they can also plan their contracts in their preferred location in advance without having to register on numerous job portals, it is an efficient way for professionals to manage their future.”

The development of TechFynder has been supported by Enterprise Ireland through R&D funding. Elaborating on the same, David Flood, Director, India & South Asia – Enterprise Ireland states, “Supporting and trusting innovative ideas is a key factor for success. Techfynder, Test Triangle’s new online recruitment platform which connects employers in the IT sector and qualified IT contractors for work on specific projects globally. I am very pleased that the Government of Ireland, through Enterprise Ireland, has been able to support the company through its R&D initiatives and to launch it in India.”

Mr. Flood, further added “The Irish Government is supporting companies that put innovation first and TechFynder is a company that is both innovative and one that is thinking globally. We call that the ‘Irish Advantage’ and it will further boost Ireland and India’s business and trade tie-ups.”

TechFynder is a free service for IT contractors to register and a subscription based service for companies that provides immediate results from exact skills, experience, rates and real time availability to work at their client locations.

Sharing more insights about the platform Mr. Madire mentioned, “Business and communities who are looking to hire IT contractors globally can subscribe to our platform, search IT contractors who meet their requirements and budget and thus hire them through our platform, it’s a direct one stop solution for hiring IT contractors globally. It will save on budget by avoiding advertising on platform & paying to vendor commissions.”