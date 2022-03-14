Over 1200 people attended a three-hour musical meditation in Delhi’s Siri Fort Auditorium

New Delhi, 14th March 2022: More than 1200 people gathered in the national capital from across India to take part in a mass musical meditation organized by the Pyramid Spiritual Societies Movement (PSSM), a non-religious organization formed by Brahmarshi Patriji in 1990. The three-hour immersive event, dubbed ‘Nirvan Path – Swayam ko jano!,’ drew a large number of senior citizens who meditated to live music under the guidance of Patriji. This meditation event acted as a way of relaxation and calm for not only those who participated in person, but also for lakhs of individuals who joined the session digitally.

In keeping with the event’s theme, all of the meditators who took part wore pyramid hats. It all began with a live online session with Brahmarshi Patriji. Swarnamala Patriji, the wife of the Founder of PSSM – Pyramid Spiritual Societies Movement, voiced her thoughts on the need to meditate in the post-Covid world after the lamp lighting.

“Patriji has worked tirelessly to educate people about the significance of meditation and to assist them in becoming vegetarians. Today, digital media is assisting us in spreading this movement, and as a result, an increasing number of people are joining us and practising meditation and vegetarianism,” said Smt. Swarnamala Patriji.

Others who joined on the stage were Senior Pyramid Master – Datla Hanumanta Raju, Former President of Company Secretary of India and other senior pyramid masters from PSSM including G. Balakrishna, Jasvinder Kaur, Rachna Gupta, Vasantha Shastri, PV Ramaraju, Deepti Nadella, M. Navakanth and Anand Kumar.

Volunteers from the PSSM event led the crowd and assisted them in quiet meditation. The live music was rendered by Siddharth Banerjee on Siddha Veena, Zaheen Khan on Tabla, Raghavendra on Violin and R. Keshavan on Mridangam. The new meditators also shared their experience and the impact the meditation had on them.

PSSM was established with the objective of spreading the basics of spiritual realities and spiritual science to one and all. PSSM began as “The Kurnool Spiritual Society” in the year 1990. Today, PSSM comprises more than a couple of thousands of independent and autonomous Pyramid Spiritual Societies, multiple Pyramid Centres involving millions of active members and volunteers across all states in India. It’s also present in 20 other countries including the USA, UK, UAE, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Egypt, South Africa, and others.

“After resigning from his job 32 years ago, Patriji established the movement from the ground up. He travelled from village to village, conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns in villages, towns, and cities to extend the movement to make meditation available to people. When I met him in 2010, everything in my life changed. With the help of Pyramid Meditation Channel, PSSM is now able to bring meditation into the homes of the masses, thanks to the power of media. We also give offline help through our care centres to aid seekers on their transformational path, with our presence in over 8+ regional languages of India. Nirvan Path is a PSSM community initiative to bring together the offline and online communities and to broaden the horizons of meditation by making it available to everyone who needs it,” said Shri Datla Hanumanta Raju, former President of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.