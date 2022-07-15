Over 150 dealers & technicians attended TCL Connect Dealers Meet 2022

India, July 15th, 2022: Making formidable steps in extending its existing award-winning and next-generation product portfolio, TCL, the global number one Android smart TV brand, time and again conducts a comprehensive event to bring the stakeholders together. Recently, the company organised an exclusive dealers’ meet, ‘TCL Connect 2022’ at Courtyard BY Marriott Nashik. This high-end dealers’ meet in Nashik introduced the latest technology innovations in the TV, AC and WM lineup. It was attended by more than 150 attendees, including several dealers & technicians.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, TCL India said, “We are thrilled to conduct yet another session of TCL Connect. The event was attended by our esteemed trade partners, clients & technicians to make acquaintance with our 2022 AC lineup of Smart Air Conditioners, futuristic TV innovations and upgraded WM. During this event, we unveiled our vision for the future, superior AI*IOT Home Technology and recently launched product innovations. We also gave a sneak peek about our upcoming new range, which might completely revolutionise the existing market landscape.”

Under the TV innovations category, the TCL Connect primarily focused on newly launched products, including TCL C835, TCL C825, TCL C635, TCL C725, TCL P735, TCL P615, TCL P727, TCL S5200 and TCL S5201. In fact, TCL representatives gave a comprehensive induction of the newly-launched three TV models, namely C835: Gaming Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz VRR, C635, Action Cinema QLED 4K TV and P735 4K HDR Google TV. These TV devices are a wholesome package of highly-advanced technologies that makes everything, from date nights to family get-togethers, infinitely more entertaining. Integrated with an array of cutting-edge features and technological advancements such as Mini LED, QLED, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, MEMC HDR 10+, 4K and AiPQ Engine, Dolby Atmos, ONKYO sound system, 144 Hz VRR, Game Bar, Aiming Aid and ALLM, these TV innovations are nothing like customers have seen before. Plus, they also come with Google TV, HDMI, USB connectivity, hands-free control and video call camera facilities in selected models.

The Smart AC models TCL Connect focused on were 1.5 Ton 4 Star and 1 Ton 5 Star models. The incredible range of AC comes with reduced GWP for a low-power impact.

The third hero category of this entire event was Washing Machine. The products that caught the attention of dealers under this category were 8KG Front Load, 8.5 KG Front Load, 6.5KG SM, 8.5KG SM and 9.5HG SM.

Over the last five years, TCL has immensely enjoyed their unprecedentedly successful course in the Indian ecosystem. Initiatives like TCL Connect are a part of the bigger goal of the brand vision. It strives to provide matchless quality, superior technology and a better experience to end customers while maintaining its position as an industry leader in the consumer electronics segment.