Over 200 Unacademy learners clear the AFCAT and CDS exam

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, has announced that more than 200 of its learners have cleared the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) and Combined Defense Services (CDS) exam.

Over 150 Unacademy learners were able to clear the 153 mark cut off for AFCAT 1 2020. 24 of these were able to score above 200 marks of the total 300. Moreover, 24 out of the top 150 and more students that cleared the AFCAT 1 written exams are Unacademy learners. Similarly, more than 50 Unacademy learners have cleared the CDS exam and have been shortlisted for the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers Training Academy (OTA).

AFCAT and CDS are considered amongst the most difficult and competitive exams for students to crack in India. Out of the 1.2 to 1.5 lac students that appear for the exams biannually, only 9-11% clear AFCAT while only 5-7% clear CDS.

Speaking about the results, Ankita Tandon, Vice President, Business at Unacademy said, “We are delighted to see such outstanding results with more than 200 of our learners clearing the AFCAT and the CDS exam. It is results like these that strengthen our conviction to be enablers for learners to not only gain access to top Educators in the country but also help them realise their dreams. I would like to extend my congratulations to our learners and educators on achieving such excellent results.”

On this Sanjay Kumar, Ex-Indian Army Officer and Educator at Unacademy said, “I believe Unacademy as a platform provides the best possible guidance to students along with high quality study material. The platform enrolls Top Educators with relevant experience to specific fields, giving students the opportunity to learn from experts such as ex-officers, corporates, rank holders and toppers. Therefore, with access to Top Educators, Unacademy provides holistic guidance to students for various competitive exams and is the best platform to prepare for competitive exams such as AFCAT, SSB, CDS and many more.”

Another Unacademy Educator, an expert at teaching for defence exams, Prateek Dalal shared, “I have been associated with multiple renowned institutions in the past, however, I feel the quality of education and educators associated with Unacademy is unparalleled. Many learners at Unacademy have achieved successful results and cleared some of the toughest competitive exams in the country with flying colors. With absolute focus on providing the best to its students and enrolling Top Educators, Unacademy is an excellent platform to prepare for multiple competitive exams.”

The AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test) is an entrance test conducted by Indian Air Force for aspirants looking to join Indian Air Force as Commissioned Officers in Flying, Ground Duty (Technical) and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches. CDS (Combined Defense Services) exam is conducted twice a year by the Union Public Service Commission for recruitment into the Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy.

With online Live classes for more than 30 exam categories, Unacademy is the only learning platform to have achieved this success ratio for the AFCAT and CDS exam.

Unacademy aims at bringing quality education to all learners by enabling them to learn from India’s Top Educators from across the country.