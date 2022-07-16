Over 400+ participants from India and abroad participate in VIBRANT INDIA 2022 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi…

New Delhi: India’s biggest integrated Housewares & Home Appliances Trade Fair, “VIBRANT INDIA EVENT SOLUTION” commonly known as “VIBRANT INDIA ” is hosting the 8th Edition of one of India’s biggest integrated “HOUSEWARES & HOME APPLIANCES TRADE FAIR- 2022” it is an international exhibition and conference on Houseware, Kitchenware, Tableware, Hotelware, Glassware, Plasticware, Thermoware, Utensils, Kitchen Appliances, Crockery, Home Appliances & Stainless Steel Industry. The exhibition is scheduled to be held at “Hall No. 12A &12, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi INDIA “from ” July15,16,17,2022″ the three-day exhibition, is to be held concurrently along with celebrations of houseware & home appliances of Indian industry is expected to attract the participation of about 500 + domestic and international exhibitors.

Mr. Narendra Diwaker, Organizer and Managing Editor of Vibrant India said, “The Houseware and Home Appliances Trade Fair is India’s complete exhibition on Stainless Steel utensils, Kitchen Appliances, and household goods. National and International Exhibitors displaying their products and providing insights into the latest trends in utensils, Kitchen Appliances and household goods with a focus on stainless steel products”. Mr . Jasvinder Singh Chaudhary said,’India is the fastest emerging market for Houseware, kitchenware & Home Appliances and the second largest growing economy in the world after China. This industry in India has registered strong growth over the past decade and the market is responding with new product innovations at attractive prices accompanied by attractive packaging. Thus the Houseware & Home Appliances trade fair also aimed at promoting the domestic economy, in particular with regard to the manufacturing of stainless steel products.’

VIBRANT INDIA 2022 offers a unique opportunity for Home Appliance enthusiasts and fans to reach out to all other stakeholders, including manufacturers, retailers and marketers, and visitors. Mr. Narendra Diwaker said, VIBRANT INDIA 2022 presents an unparalleled marketing opportunity for exhibitors for networking, face-to-face meetings, striking the deals of the future, and building successful, steady business partnerships. Taking forward the “Make in India” initiative of the Central Government, this shall be the perfect platform for the assimilation and exploration of new ideas, innovative products, and exemplary solutions.

Key Highlights of this show will be the Focused Exhibition for the accommodating 30000 visitors from Pan India and the Exhibitors get a back to back chance to meet up and build down the chain of Dealers and distribution network pan India . 2022.