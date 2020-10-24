Over $550m raised in major fintech investment rounds last week

Data acquired by Finbold.com indicates that the top 25 fintech companies raised $554.17 million over the past week.

Razorpay and Wealthsimple leads in funding

From the data, the payment platform Razorpay raised the highest amount at $100 million to account for 18.04% of the amount raised by the companies. Wealthsimple raised the second-highest amount at $87 million (C$114 million) followed by Deepwatch at $53 million. NYDIG had the fourth-highest amount raised at $50 million while M1 Finance closes the top five categories with $45 million.

Other companies that raised notable amounts include Extend ($40 million), FOSSA ($30.55 million), +Simple ($23.75 million), Finexio ($23 million), and Sonrai Security ($20 million).

Elsewhere, Evolve Credit raised the least amount among the highlighted companies at $0.025 million, while Upside Saving raised the second least funds at $0.42 million. Notably, they are the only two companies to raise under $1 million.

Oliver Scott, a Finbold editor commented on funding in the fintech sector:

“Notably, venture capital is still the primary source of funding for fintech startups. However, new trends indicate a high level of private equity and debt financing. Additionally, more funding activity is concentrated around later funding rounds. The sector is also witnessing a rise in IPOs and acquisitions. Such trends are pointing to a maturing market.”

With increased funding, investor activity in the fintech sector is likely to center on the infrastructure and of the financial technology ecosystem

