Over 6,500 children get access to play areas created with recycled tyres with Playscapes Project

India, November 2022: Addressing the need for the reducing number of kids play areas in schools and in an attempt to make play areas more accessible for kids from lower-income communities, FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation companies, in partnership with social impact organization, United Way Mumbai, announces its CSR initiative – ‘Playscapes Project’. Playscapes Project promotes self-development and growth while bringing back the concept of ‘play time’.
With support from FedEx Express, United Way Mumbai and Anthill Creations has built nine play areas in schools across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru using recycled tyres, drums and metal playground equipment and will be inaugurated around Children’s Day.
The Playscapes being built are areas with five elements that promote cognitive skill development and are designed to be colourful, thus attracting kids. Playscapes Project will offer underserved kids an option for unstructured, active outdoor play and will impact over 6,500 school kids.
The Playscapes areas are built in schools, including ‘VanPool School – Mayur Vihar’ and ‘MCD Pratibha Co-ed School Pushpvihar’ in Delhi and ‘Government Primary School (Boys) – Pail Village in Faridabad, ‘GMPS – Immadihalli’, ‘Karnataka Public School – Jeevanbhima Nagar’, and ‘Government Higher Primary School – Doddakannelli’ in Bengaluru, ‘Shree Naraynrao Acharya Vidyaniketan – Chembur’ and ‘Vande Mataram Ground Malvani – Malad’ in Mumbai, ‘AP Bhoir School – Ulwe’ in Navi Mumbai.
“At FedEx, access is not just about connecting businesses with the world’s opportunities, it also extends to the community,” said, Suvendu Choudhury, Managing Director, FedEx Express, India. “Our program demonstrates the power of access where we use our resources to make our communities more livable and create possibilities for children in need, so they can have a healthier, happier childhood.”
George Aikara, Chief Executive Officer United Way Mumbai said, “Play is an important part of childhood. We believe every child should have access to safe, child-friendly play areas. Thanks to FedEx, we can build such spaces for our children from underserved communities. We can’t wait to see these fill up with children’s cheer and laughter.”