Overall demand will continue to remain robust: Mr. Rohan Pawar, CEO of Pinnacle Group on Repo Hike

Mr. Rohan Pawar, CEO of Pinnacle Group

“The RBI raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.9%, as expected; this is the necessity of the hour to manage inflationary pressures. The MPC has also stated its desire to exit the accommodative stance in order to keep inflation within target while boosting growth.

The increase will have an impact on new home buyers because mortgage loans will rise increasing the EMIs and reducing eligibility for new loans. This coupled with economic uncertainty may cause some delay in the decision making process of home buyers but we believe the overall demand will continue to remain robust”