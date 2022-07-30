Overall Expenditure from Govt Schemes For Kapus Crosses 32,296 CR

Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, July 2022: For the third consecutive year, CM YS Jagan’s government has kept up his promise to stand for the welfare of the kapu women across the state by disbursing Rs. 508.18 Cr through DBT, benefitting 3,38,792 beneficiaries. Aiming to make them self-reliant, right after coming to power in 2019, the government had announced extending financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 to women between the age group of 45–60, every year, targeting the Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities. In the last 3 years, the government deposited a total of Rs. 45,000 to each kapu woman, bringing in the total expenditure of the govt to Rs. 1,491.93 Cr.
Addressing the public in Kakinada, the Chief Minister said “We are the only government to focus on empowering women and uplifting the Kapu community to become economically self-reliant, making it the topmost priority of our government. In the last 3 years, the government has spent Rs. 32,296 Cr (DBT & non DBT) under all govt welfare schemes, disbursing to all beneficiaries belonging to the Kapu communities. We will continue to work towards the welfare of Kapu community.”