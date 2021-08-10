Overcome Codependency with a Holistic Approach; Reinvent Yourself in Positive, Powerful Ways

“Mary approaches codependency from a holistic, well-rounded perspective that enables people to choose a path of empowerment and enlightenment. Through this book, she will continue to inspire and guide colleagues in the mental health field, as well as individuals struggling with codependency.”

—Jesse Williams, LPC/MHSP, licensed therapist at Trauma and Anxiety Center, LLC

Winter Haven, FL, August 10, 2021 — Codependency can run deep within us and take control of our relationships until the patterns become so entrenched that we feel helpless and unable to overcome them no matter how hard we try. It can be exhausting and leave you feeling impaired, but the good news is, you can be repaired and find freedom from codependency.

As a healed codependent and licensed therapist, Mary Joye, LMHC, has helped people get in touch with their emotions. Through her unique approach, she provides a holistic alternative to typical 12-step addiction models and covers the full spectrum of codependency.

In her new book, Codependent Discovery and Recovery 2.0, Joye shows you what motivates your codependency and teaches you how to overcome the toxic thinking and behaviors associated with it by using evidence-based techniques of healing. Rather than merely learning how to say no to others, you will learn how to say yes to yourself and form healthy, reciprocal relationships.

What makes this book unique is that the reader will explore the psychological roots of codependency along with the neuroscience, spiritual and financial facets of their codependency. More importantly, the book shows readers how to apply this knowledge to recover. Complete with meditations, affirmations, a quick-fix chapter and easy two-column Life Lists that allow the opportunity for self-reflection, the book offers readers an invaluable self-help experience.

By using these transformative cognitive-behavioral tools, you can change no matter where you fall on the continuum. It is possible to reinvent yourself in a positive way while learning how to give and live well.

About the Author

Mary Joye, LMHC, is a licensed mental health counselor and regular contributor to DailyOM.com. She was interviewed in O, The Oprah Magazine in an article titled “The Greatest Love” about her prior codependency and rise from it. Formerly, she was a professional singer/songwriter in Nashville at Warner Brothers. She reinvented herself as a licensed mental health counselor at 45. As a writer and therapist, she helps people get in touch with their emotions.

Joye lives in Winter Haven, Florida. Visit her website at: winterhavencounseling.com.

Codependent Discovery and Recovery 2.0

Publisher: HCI Books

Release Date: August 31, 2021

ISBN-10: 0757324096

ISBN-13: 978-0757324093

Trade Paperback, 288 pages

Available for pre-order on Amazon.com