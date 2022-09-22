Overview of Honda Racing THANKS DAY 2022

TOKYO, Japan, September 22, 2022 – Honda today announced the overview of the 14th “Honda Racing THANKS DAY 2022” which will be held at Mobility Resort Motegi (formerly Twin Ring Motegi) in Tochigi, Japan on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Honda Racing THANKS DAY has been a popular event among Honda fans and motorsports fans, and this will be the first time since 2019 for the event to return to this venue*.

*The venue name at the time of 2019 event was Twin Ring Motegi.

Since its founding, racing has been an important part of Honda’s growth as a company that develops and refines its people and technologies through racing. Honda always has dreams and the desire to win races. Driven by such a “Racing Spirit,” Honda is competing in a number of motorcycle and automobile races in various categories again this season.

The Honda Racing THANKS DAY is an event Honda hosts to express its appreciation to the fans who enjoy and support Honda’s motorsports activities. At the event, Honda riders and drivers who compete in various motorcycle and automobile racing categories inside and outside of Japan, will demonstrate exciting performance with their racing machines. Moreover, by offering a variety of featured events and content only Honda can make possible, including joint sessions that include both Honda riders and drivers, the Honda Racing THANKS DAY will offer extraordinary racing circuit experiences for visitors of all ages.

Following is an overview of the event:

Event title: Honda Racing THANKS DAY 2022 Date: November 27, 2022 (Sunday)

Time: 8:00 – 16:30 (plan)

Venue: Mobility Resort Motegi

(Address:120-1 Hiyama, Motegi-machi, Haga-gun, Tochigi, Japan)

Overview (plan): Demonstration runs and exhibits of racing machines, exhibits of Honda products, Honda / Honda Racing merchandise sales booths, participatory activities, food booths