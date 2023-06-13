OWIS Sarjapur raises 500,000 rupees through ‘Coins for a Cause’, demonstrating commitment to Civic Social Responsibility

Bangalore: One World International School (OWIS) – Sarjapur Bangalore has raised 500,000 rupees under its Coins for a Cause, a long-time social initiative that believes in giving back to the society under Civic Social Responsibility programme. The fund raising activity, which has been continuing for more than 7 years, aims to instill the value of charity and social responsibility among students towards the society and its people.

The ‘Coins for a Cause’ initiative gives every student an earthen pot at the beginning of the year, which is used by them to collect coins through chores, charity drives to support NGOs and other amounts earned by helping friends and family. In February every year, the collected coins are brought to school and pooled together with amounts collected by teachers and staff, and donated to 2 different foundations. OWIS Sarjapur has donated this year’s collection amount to Mathru Foundation and Ruva Foundation – charities which work towards uplifting the disabled and underprivileged children.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sailaja Vittaldev, Principal, OWIS Bangalore, shared “We are humbled to have raised such a huge amount through Coins for a Cause event. As a school, we believe that it is our responsibility to give back to society and create a positive impact on the world. We are grateful to our students, staff, and parents for their unwavering support and commitment towards this initiative. This initiative is a testament to our students’ compassion and empathy, and we look forward to continuing these type of activities to provide our students with the best education and learning experience.”

OWIS Sarjapur Bangalore has contributed 400,000 rupees to the Mathru Foundation and 101,000 rupees to the Ruva Foundation. The Mathru Foundation is a non-profit organization that works towards empowering and uplifting underprivileged children with special needs, while the Ruva Foundation focuses on providing education and healthcare to underprivileged children in rural areas. Contribution to these foundations will help provide education, healthcare, and empowerment to underprivileged children, enabling them to build a better future for themselves and their families.