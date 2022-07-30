Owled Media crosses major revenue milestone in April-May

India, July 2022: Bangalore-based content start-up Owled Media, in the first month of FY 2022-2023 itself has crossed the revenue of USD 550k (INR 4.38 cr). The one-stop MarTech solution helps new-age brands and tech companies with video production, augmented reality (AR), social media, design and marketing campaigns, and more. Having experienced exponential growth within a span of just one year – Owled Media is now eyeing to increase its revenue 4x in the next two years.

The start-up offers a full spectrum of services – from creating an overall strategy to conceptualising, and executing video campaigns, ad films, design campaigns, digital content, social media and AR content – ensuring seamless projects from start to finish.

Furthermore, it has built a robust track record for itself by having worked with some of the most remarkable brands as well as high-growth start-ups and businesses, such as Disney+Hotstar, Estee Lauder, CRED, INDmoney, Clinique, PhonePe, Groww, Unacademy, and Ankur Warikoo, to name a few.

Not just that, but in just April alone, the team has worked on 15 ad films and 1300 video assets, alongside their other services. Recently, they also worked on a campaign that will be distributed across 180+ countries in Emirates First and Business class. Besides this, the company is also working on a travel show IP with an OTT platform and building a tech ecosystem to bring more efficiency to their processes.

Owled Media was founded by Ayush Wadhwa in 2020 – at a time when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and several start-ups, brands and companies shifted their focus on content. Wadhwa – a BITS Pilani alumni and a mechanical engineer with a Master’s in Chemistry turned media entrepreneur – launched the company with a vision to build powerful and meaningful narratives for brands with fresh and engaging content. Interestingly, Ayush found his passion for online content creation and technology at the age of 11 and created his first online video at the age of 13.

“The goal is to stand by our tagline, ‘Building Creative Trust,’ and become the most trustworthy creative organisation globally. With a tight hold on cutting-edge technology products within the team and the combination of tech, creativity, innovation and strong processes, we’re on our way to becoming 4-5x more efficient and passionate storytellers for brands. Right now, we have the biggest share of all the fintech brands in the country. Our short-term focus is to expand that even further and move on to establish similar penetration in other sectors as well. From 100 brands to a 1000,” says Ayush Wadhwa, Founder of Owled Media.

Ayush was recently awarded by the Government of India – Ministry of Tourism – Incredible India for creating their most-watched video of all time, grossing over 11 million+ organic views across platforms. This was submitted as an achievement to Mann Ki Baat by PM Modi in January 2021.

With an experience of over 1100+ videos and 100+ brands before even starting OWLED, he has leveraged his expertise in entrepreneurship, video production and marketing strategies at the forefront of everything he has created. Moreover, with a sterling team of over 50+ employees working tirelessly towards making every campaign successful, the company has strengthened its foothold and is growing at a lightning-fast pace.

Having crossed a revenue of USD 550k in just a month’s time, which amounts to approximately INR 4.38 crores, Owled Media is now on its way to blazing a trail in the constantly and dynamically evolving media landscape.