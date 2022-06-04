Oxemberg Launches New Range of Casual Shirts for Upcoming Festive Season

June 04, 2022; India: Oxemberg, a leader and an eminent name in the fashion industry, is proud to announce the launch of its exquisite collection of casual shirts in Ranchi. The new range of shirts have been specially curated keeping the spirit of festivity in mind and stage an impressive array of casual wear to choose from.

A special launch trade show has been organized at Hotel Ganga Residency, Kutchery Road, Ranchi from June 03, 2022, to June 05, 2022. Tayal Garments Pvt Ltd, Oxemberg’s trade partner has played a key role in this exclusive booking display.

Speaking about the new collection, Mr. E P Daniell, Senior Vice President, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd said, “We are ecstatic to enthral the market with the launch of our festive collection. We are proud to cater to the consumers who believe in style, elegance and comfort as we put in place some great apparel to offer”.

For years, Oxemberg has been known for its expression of an individual’s personality with products crafted for comfort and value. The launch of this new range is a reflection of this belief and the company aims to keep bringing in the latest trend from the fashion industry for its customers.