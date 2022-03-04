Oxford Bookstore presents an exclusive launch of ‘The Queen of Indian Pop: The Authorized Biography of Usha Uthup’

Kolkata, 4 March 2022– Oxford Bookstore today hosted an exclusive launch for global icon Usha Uthup’s biography, The Queen of Indian Pop: The Authorized Biography of Usha Uthup. Originally written in Hindi by author, Vikas Kumar Jha and titled Ullas Ki Naav, the book is translated by the writer’s daughter Srishti Jha and published by Penguin Random House India. Usha Uthup ceremonially unveiled her book for her friends and fans at Oxford Bookstores, Kolkata followed by a conversation laden with warmth, zest and her signature singing that was equal parts endearing and melody, synonymous with the Queen of Pop.

The riveting evening at the century old Oxford Bookstore presented Usha Uthup in a candid chat with Srishti Jha, discussing her exhilarating journey from a girl next door with a deep-pitched voice to emerging as India’s undisputed icon of pop music. In this freehearted and delightful discussion, Usha Uthup narrated stories starting with her childhood days in Mumbai, her first gigs singing with jazz bands in Chennai’s glitzy nightclubs to her meteoric rise as India’s musical sensation.

The conversation also opened doors for audience interactions, where Usha Uthup and Srishti Jha addressed questions about the book. The evening enraptured the audience with the Queen of Pop sharing beautiful anecdotes from her life and career. The event wrapped with a musical performance by Usha Uthup, where she sang her hits like, ‘C/o. Kolkata’, ‘Darling’ and ‘Skyfall’.

Talking at her launch, Usha Uthup said, “I have been associated with the prestigious Oxford Bookstores for more than 50 years now. This is the first launch of this wonderful book not only in Calcutta, but also in India. There is a certain magic about Oxford Bookstore, and this magic goes far back in history for me because when I started singing in Trincas, I used to go to Oxford Bookstores. In fact, the book The picture of Dorian Gray was my first book from Oxford. So you can imagine how thrilled I am with the fact that my biography is being launched here in Oxford Bookstore.

Thank you Vikas, Srishti, Penguin for your marvellous efforts toward the success of the book. Thank you Oxford Bookstores, thank you Park Street and thank you Calcutta for all the love and support you have given me in all these years.”

The Queen of Indian Pop: The Authorized Biography of Usha Uthup gives a vivid biography and a detailed look at the life of the pop singer and her journey as a singer. Known for evergreen hits as ‘Hari Om Hari’, ‘Rambha Ho’ and ‘Jeete Hain Shaan Se’, the book meticulously explores Uthup’s sense of freedom, her struggles, and her constructive and creative attitude towards work and life. The pitch-perfect English translation, by Srishti Jha, offers the reader a front-row seat to the life and times of the inimitable Usha Uthup.

Srishti Jha (translator) is a journalist, with stints at India Today, as a principal correspondent, and Hindustan Times, as the digital editor of lifestyle. She currently works as an independent journalist, writer, and translator.

Established in 1919, Oxford Bookstore is one of the oldest heritage bookstores in the nation. It is India’s only bookstore to curate multiple literary festivals like Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob, and Hindi Sahitya Utsav. The Oxford Bookstore not only offers book lovers access to the very best books and ambience but also India’s first-of-its-kind tea boutique, Cha Bar. At Oxford Bookstores, success is measured by the smiles on millions of happy readers that the brand has served over the last 100 years. Each time you walk into our iconic store in Kolkata, its old-world charm leaves you enchanted and desiring for more. Our fleet of ‘happy to help’ the knowledgeable booksellers and conversant hosts, work round the clock to bring to our vendees world-class reading experience. Be it through our books or our fine teas we abide by the brand’s motto – Much more than a bookstore – at every Bookstore.

