OxyGarden Launches India’s first Air Sanitizer to help people “Breathe nature and Live longer”

OxyGarden Private Limited has launched FOREST-India’s first Air Sanitizer which purifies and humidifies indoor air naturally.

Who has ever thought of being able to breathe pollutant-free, oxygen-rich air indoors? With Forest, it’s now possible.

This patent-pending innovation will be able to solve the problem of ever-increasing levels of indoor air pollution and also increase human longevity by purifying indoor air and pumping in fresh oxygen apart from acting as a natural humidifier. It also helps in preventing the spread of pathogens like viruses and bacteria while converting 700 litres* of Oxygen from Carbon Dioxide per day, hence reducing your carbon footprint.

* depends on seasonality

Forest has a five-stage air purification system:

Firstly, Removal of pollutants and creation of Oxygen through plants foliage. Secondly, humidification of air through plants foliage and growing media. Thirdly, Absorption of pollutants in roots by highly porous growing media. Removal of Formaldehyde, Benzene and Infectious Substances like viruses and Bacteria takes place in this stage. Fourth stage is Odour Removal through activated charcoal in growing media. The last stage is Removal of PM2.5m and PM10 through Pre-Filters, HEPA and activated carbon filters, which remove any dust or other allergens present.

This ingenious innovation will clean air in up-to an area of 800 sqft. With Forest’s inbuilt automated watering system, you do not have to worry about watering the plants. Thanks to its grow light technology and automated fans, it can work 24*7 without sunlight. Despite having so many features, it just consumes less than 30 energy units to operate.

It’s minimalistic and customisable design will allow it to blend in easily in any interior environment. It is easy to install and use and falls under an affordable annual maintenance plan.

Also, various scientific studies suggest that the recommended ideal relative humidity levels for building a safe environment for humans is 40-60%. The product also works on this principle and helps in maintaining the ideal humidity levels with the help of controlled transpiration in plants, innovative patent-pending aerated growing medium and controlled photosynthesis with the help of automated airflow and growing lights.

Price: INR 45000 + GST