Oxygen supply from Jindal Stainless Limited

‘Jindal Stainless produces Liquid Oxygen at its stainless steel manufacturing facility in Hisar for industrial purposes. Recently, in wake of high oxygen demand from hospitals due to the second wave of pandemic, Jindal Stainless has been consistently supplying ~ 8 tonne/day Liquid Oxygen to all the nearby medical facilities in Haryana. Jindal Stainless has been supplying oxygen to Jindal Institute of Medical Sciences in Hisar, Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha, Maharishi Markandeshwar Institute of Medical Sciences in Mullana, and balance available Oxygen is being supplied to cylinder re-fillers. Noting an acute shortage of oxygen in the Delhi-NCR region, Jindal Stainless recently began supplies to Medanta, Gurgaon, and Moolchand hospital in Delhi.

Jindal Stainless has been supplying oxygen to nearby hospitals since the outbreak of the pandemic in April’20 and has supplied over 2170 tonnes of oxygen to medical facilities so far. In line with its country-first motto, the company is prepared to supply more to hospitals in need even at the expense of its production commitments.’