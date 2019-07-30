Oyo and Docttocare collaborate to provide lodging to patient’s kin

Docttocare, the online healthcare portal of Doctto Online Healthcare Innovation Pvt. Ltd. has collaborated with OYO Rooms, an online marketplace offering affordable stays, to provide comfortable lodging to the kin of a patient at a reasonable price.

The stay will be arranged in close proximity to the hospital, where the patient will be undergoing treatment so that the family members can be at the service of the patient 24X7. The stay provided by the portal will be customized according to patient need. Not only the lodging, Docttocare will also provide transportation to the family so that they can reach the hospital at any time of the day without any hassle.

Commenting on the launch of the crucial healthcare service, Ms. Sugandha, CEO, and Founder of Doctto Online Healthcare Innovation, said, “The platform has been launched in view of the several inconveniences that kin of the patients face when their loved one receives treatment in another city. It is a well-known fact that in our country, quality healthcare is restricted to large/metro cities — be it the availability of doctors, presence of state-of-the-art equipment, or high-quality nursing support — thus, the portal will help bring down the overall cost of treatment.”

The services of the online platform have been launched in the two mega-cities Bengaluru and Delhi respectively, where many patients along with their families come to receive treatment.

Soon, the services will be expanded in other major cities as well.

Expressing his delight over the development, Mr. Ritesh Agarwal, CEO, OYO Rooms, said, “ We are happy to collaborate with Docttocare as Hospitality Partner, and looking forward to a healthier world”

The portal’s new initiative will help those suffering from chronic illness, including heart and kidney issues, cancer, and other such ailments, as Docttocare has tie-ups with the best medical facilities and most reputed doctors and surgeons.