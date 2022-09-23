OYO announces up to 50% Navratri discount in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, September 2022: Global hospitality technology platform, OYO has kicked off the festive season with a special discount scheme for travelers planning to visit Gujarat to celebrate Navratri. Under this scheme, guests can avail up to 50% discount across all OYO properties in Gujarat including Capital O, Collection O, Spot On, OYO Townhouse and Silverkey, among others. The offer will be valid from September 23, 2022 to October 9, 2022 in Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar, Bharuch, Vadodara and many other towns in Gujarat. It is tailormade to ensure that guests planning to visit Gujarat during Navratri are able to book clean, safe and convenient stays that add more excitement to their festive spirits.

This year, Navratri festivities in Gujarat are expected to resume in full fervour after a two-year break, attracting tourists from all over the country to partake in 9-days of festivities beginning from September 26, 2022.

Guests can avail this discount by downloading the OYO App, clicking on the red ‘Nearby’ icon to discover a valid participating hotel in the city of their choice, select the coupon code ‘PUJOSPECIAL’ and hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button. Most of the hotels are equipped with facilities such as Wi-Fi and air- conditioning.

Navratri or ‘nine nights’, is the most popular and widely celebrated festival in Gujarat. During the festivities, every night people gather around in different cities to celebrate the feminine divinity referred to as ‘Shakti.’ A highlight of the festival in Gujarat is garba, a dance form with origins in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of the state.

Speaking about the offer, Shreerang Godbole, Senior Vice President – Product & Chief Service Officer, OYO said “While all of India celebrates Navratris with much enthusiasm, the fervour of Gujarat during the nine-day festival remains unmatched. As the festival is all set to return with all pomp and glory after two subdued years of celebrations, we are expecting a significant increase in the number of tourists coming to the state. We want to ensure that they have a pleasant and a comfortable stay while enjoying the festivities”.

