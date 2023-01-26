OYO halves stay prices for Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela

January 27, 2023, Bhubaneshwar. Global hospitality technology platform OYO has offered a 50% discount on stay across all its hotels in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela for Hockey World Cup. The scheme is valid for the entire duration of the tournament from January 13-29, 2023. Approximately 80 OYO hotels are covered under this scheme in these two cities. More than 1500 rooms will be available to accommodate the guests.

Odisha is hosting the international event for the second consecutive time, the previous one having been held in Bhubaneswar in 2018. Steel City Rourkela will be the fourth Indian city to organise the event. The matches will be held at two venues – Birsa Mundra Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Divided into four groups of four teams each, a total of 16 teams this year are vying for the World Cup trophy. The host country, India, has been placed in Group D along with England, Spain, and Wales. Thousands of spectators from all around the world are expected to visit Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela for this mega hockey tournament.

To avail of this discount, guests can download the OYO App, click on the red ‘Nearby’ icon to discover a valid participating hotel, select the coupon code ‘HockeyWC’ and hit the Book Now button. They can also resolve their queries quickly with OYO’s 24*7 chatbot – Yo! Chat.

There are many hotels such as Hotel Swain Heritage, Hill Side Aqua, Aditya International, Prime Residency and Hotel Bhinna Sakhala in Bhubaneshwar and Hotel Priyal Amrit Sagar and The Prestige Tridev in Rourkela located in close proximity to the stadiums making it convenient for the guests to stay and enjoy scintillating hockey matches throughout the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavikrut, Chief Growth Officer, OYO said “We are so proud that Bhubaneswar and Rourkela are hosting the Hockey world cup. We recognise the passion for the sport and have always done our bit to support it. We are offering special prices to encourage more and more people to watch these matches in the stadiums”.

The initiative has been taken to celebrate the spirit of hockey and also play a small role in making this event a grand success. OYO has been associated with major sports tournament in the country such as Khelo India Youth Games, Rajasthan Rural Olympics and Sardar Patel National Divyang T20 Cup.