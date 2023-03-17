OYO launches accelerator to jumpstart first generation hoteliers’ growth

March 17, 2023, New Delhi: Global hospitality technology platform OYO has launched an accelerator program tailormade for small first-generation hoteliers in its community. Hotel owners with more than 5 running hotels are eligible to be a part of the accelerator program. The accelerator will encourage and empower such hoteliers to accelerate their hotel portfolio expansion to benefit from the sustained increase in travel and bookings. OYO plans to strengthen its network of hoteliers by giving them additional benefits to expand their business and start operating multiple hotels across India. The company will initially aim to add 30 hoteliers to the accelerator program.

As part of the accelerator program, OYO Rooms is encouraging first generation hoteliers to innovate and enter new markets, expand their customer base, and increase earnings by offering them mentorship, access to technology, dedicated relationship managers, financial support, and access to OYO’s network of over 15,000 corporate accounts and more than 10,000 travel agents across India boost business prospects. Under this program, OYO is also helping them achieve long-term profitability.

The plan is also aligned with OYO’s focus on increasing its premium hotel footprint in India in 2023. OYO aims to increase the number of premium hotels under its brands such as Townhouse Oak, OYO Townhouse, Collection O and Capital O.

Through this accelerator program, OYO is planning to add more than 200 properties in key business cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai in south India, Delhi and Noida in the north, Kolkata and Siliguri in the east and Mumbai in the west.

During the pilot phase of this accelerator program, OYO has already onboarded two hoteliers in Hyderabad, and one each in Kolkata and Delhi who are operating more than 50 properties spread across these three cities.

Speaking on the development, Anuj Tejpal, Chief Merchant Officer, OYO said “We come across many hoteliers whose aspiration for growth and their business acumen far exceeds the capital and resources available to them. OYO had tried to support their growth in the past in whatever manner we could. However, we realized that we will be able to encourage many more such hoteliers if we provide special focus to this initiative and move in a planned and targeted manner to help many more such small entrepreneurs.”

Expressing his happiness over the association with OYO as a part of the accelerator program, Amruth Bhamidipati, Managing Partner, De Alphabets Group of Hotels, Hyderabad said “OYO’s technology driven approach helps us in customer acquisition. Its hotel brands such as OYO Townhouse have consistency in quality, cleanliness and service standards across all locations that ensure customer loyalty. We are confident of scaling up rapidly with OYO”.

Aman Deep Kamboj, Founder, Qotel Hospitality, New Delhi added “We have been associated with OYO for the past three years. The brand ensures customer loyalty, which is vital for the growth of our business. We are confident that this partnership with open doors to new and exciting opportunities”.

OYO Rooms has simplified, modernised and digitalised its tech stack to help patrons increase their visibility and in turn improve their revenue. Its revamped technological products, like Co-OYO are now equipped to help patrons design and run their own promotional offers to increase occupancy and support revenue maximization. The AI based self-onboarding tool OYO 360 provides a simple two-click platform to enroll patrons on its platform. With a simple review, in a single click the property will be live in just 30 minutes across all platforms.

Guests looking for comfortable stays choose OYO’s platform for many reasons, including accessibility to OYO’s hotels at competitive prices, quality accommodation, ease of use of its app, personalization, and flexibility of the OYO hotel platform. They can also resolve their queries quickly with OYO’s 24*7 chatbot – Yo! Chat.