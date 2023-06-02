Ozone Overseas showcases its latest range of home improvement and security solutions at the Index Exhibition, Mumbai

Mumbai(S.N): Ozone Overseas, a leading home improvement and security solutions brand, today concluded the exhibit of its latest range of products at the Index Exhibition, which was held in Mumbai from 26 – 28 May 2022. With over 200 brands showcasing their products, the Index Exhibition is one of India’s biggest international trade fairs catering to the architecture and interior design industry.

During the exhibition, Ozone Overseas displayed its diverse range of products, including the Eazy & Outliner Framed Shower Enclosures, the Kubik Demountable Partition System, Door Hardware, and an extensive collection of kitchen and furniture fittings. Visitors also had the chance to witness the company’s fingerprint and furniture locks, digital safes, and smart devices. Additionally Ozone Overseas also interacted and communicated with their consumers, traders, etc.; understanding the needs and interests of its shareholders.

Commenting on the success of the exhibition, Mr. Abhishek Aggarwal, President – Strategy, Ozone Overseas said “The brand focuses towards curating products that cater specifically to the Indian market. For instance, our security solutions are designed to address the needs of Indian customers. By embracing such tailored approaches, we foster long-term relationships with consumers, dealers, and various stakeholders.”

Some of the brand’s products like Eazy & Outliner Framed Shower Enclosures and Kubik Demountable Partition System stood out prominently due to their exceptional design and enduring qualities. Outliner Slim Profile is a stylish and functional solution for Shower Enclosures providing modern elegance with minimalistic design. Whereas, Kubik Demountable Partition System, offers flexibility and easy installation along with adaptable demountable partition systems. The partition allows one to modify or remodel office layouts cost-effectively, ensuring that existing interiors are not damaged at all