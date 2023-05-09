Ozone Secutech shines at the 4th edition of Smart Home Expo 2023 with its app-enabled security solutions

New Delhi | May 09, 2023: Ozone Secutech, a leading Indian brand in the home security space under Ozone Overseas, successfully showcased its latest range of diverse home security products at the prestigious Smart Home Expo 2023, held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 4th- 6th May 2023. The Smart Home Expo 2023, known as one of India’s largest comprehensive trade shows and conferences, witnessed participation from across the globe. Over 200 brands showcased their game-changing smart home technology to visitors.

As a key industry player in the digital locks and safes category, Ozone Secutech displayed its complete range of cutting-edge home security solutions to its potential customers, partners, and industry professionals. The brand utilized live demonstrations to help visitors experience and understand the advanced technology integrated into their products. Ozone’s booth witnessed significant attention from visitors, who were impressed and appreciated the advanced features offered by the company to its customers.