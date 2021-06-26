P.P. Jewellers by Pawan Gupta unveils New Store in South Extension 1, New Delhi

New Delhi: Presenting P.P. JEWELLERS BY PAWAN GUPTA, India’s most popular house of handcrafted jewellery, in its revitalized identity along with an overhaul of its brand logo. With its flagship store in Karol Bagh, New Delhi, the brand has now broadened its horizons and gone the expansion route. P.P. Jewellers by Pawan Gupta unveils its second colossal showroom, in South Extension-1, New Delhi. Purveyors of everything luxe & precious, the brand’s rejuvenated identity ensures surpassed offerings for its patrons & prospective customers. Targeting the niche ‘South Delhi’ audience, a sensorial experience awaits them all at the new store, inspiring women to appreciate, own and treasure it for a lifetime; assuredly radiating nothing but luxury.

Sprawling over a palatial 10,000+ sq.ft. area, spread across 3 storeys, the new showroom is an epitome of rich Indian heritage fused with avant-gardism. Embracing modern aesthetics and international standard, a regal charm oozes premium aura amidst Persian carpets, grandiloquent lift, grandiose yet elegant carved interiors & 3 epochal enthralling chandeliers from Turkey. Introducing, for the first time ever by any brand in India- motion show-windows by P.P. Jewellers by Pawan Gupta at its new showroom. These pioneering motion shop windows, both- inside and outside the store, are akin to art installations; A feast for the eyes with innovative portrayal of the brand’s offerings, these kinetic show-windows instantly take the observer to utopia that environs the shoppers and the onlookers, and raptures them in its glory.

Clad in plush tones of gold, silver and white, the showroom’s rococo like décor promises a splendid shopping experience of jewellery, artefacts & fine furniture, in gold, silver, diamonds, polki, kundan and even gemstones. Two exclusive lounges for personalized, one-on-one shopping experience (On prior appointment) sojourn on the third floor. Poised with elegance, all diamond & gold jewels are stationed on the ground floor while the first floor is dedicated to silver- artefacts as well as furniture. Second floor embraces the enthusiasm of weddings with polki baubles predominantly, combined with other bridal trousseau worthy jewellery. Housing an eclectic mix of beguiling, contemporary as well as traditional jewellery options under one roof, the latest jewellery collections displayed in South Extension-1 are truly a class-apart.

Elated at the launch of this iconic showroom, Mr. PAWAN GUPTA, Director, P.P. Jewellers by Pawan Gupta said, “Just like every piece of our jewellery, this second showroom has been hand-picked & crafted to immaculate perfection, to match up to the standards of our exquisite offerings. With an aim to tap newer markets where there’s an affinity for differentiated designer jewellery, this new atelier of ours not only purveyors exclusive fine quality jewels but also an exclusive plush experience. We also take great honour & pride in pioneering a new VM in the Indian market with this store launch, which is in line with our brand’s philosophy to consistently extend the best-in-class experience & products, equivalent to international standards, to our patrons.”

“Engaging with a mélange of handmade Indian ethnic jewels to the cutting-edge styles of the urban world at our South Extension-1 showroom, our brand propositions picture-perfect adornments for daily & occasion wear, suiting varied sensibilities.”, he added.

Store Address: F-47, South Extension-1, New Delhi

Date: 12th June 2021, Saturday

Store timings: 11 AM till 8.30 PM