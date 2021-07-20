Pacific D21 Mall awards customers with gifts & vouchers worth 15Lac in Suhana Summer campaign

Pacific Dwarka 21 mall launched the ‘Suhana Summer Campaign’ for shoppers and received registrations close to 1500. The one-month-long campaign gave the mall visitors options to get lucky and grab offers from multiple stores situated in the mall. The campaign’s grand prizes were 5 Air conditioners from Reliance Digital. Other participants also got lucky with shopping vouchers and assured gifts in the segments of home décor, gadgets and more.

The shoppers had to spend around Rs 5000 and above for registering in the campaign. After completion of the campaign, the winners were selected through a lucky draw. Speaking on the positive response from the visitors, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, “We are excited after witnessing the customers’ enthusiasm towards our retail campaigns; this motivates us to innovate and design campaigns that drive the attention of everyone. Our sincere thanks to authorities for allowing us to reopen the malls and customers as well for following the guidelines and cooperating with the mall management team in these trying times.”