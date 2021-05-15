Pacific Golf Estate organizes vaccination drive for the residents

Dehradun: Vaccination drive was organized for residents at the Pacific Golf Estate society, situated on the Sahastradhara Road. The jabs were provided to people in the age group of 45- 60 years. NGO ‘Society of People for Development’ supported the Golf Estate ‘s management in carrying out this drive successfully. In the first phase of the vaccination drive, around 60 residents got vaccinated; and after a cycle of 28 days, everyone will be given the second dose of vaccine.

Looking at the rampant spread of Coronavirus, the decision to hold vaccination drive in safe and controlled surroundings of the society was taken by the management for the welfare of community. The residents of the society were present in full strength for the vaccination drive and got their jabs compiling with all the safety standards and precautions.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said that the guidelines issued by the Health Department regarding the distribution of Corona vaccine were being followed. He also added “Our effort is to ensure complete safety for our residents, therefore vaccine shots were being planned in and around their safest environment- home. Whether it is for their everyday needs or for vaccine doses, the Pacific Group’s management team has been striving to make the availability of all essentials convenient for their residents.