Pacific Mall D21 hosts scintillating Krishna Janmahotsav celebrations

Pacific Mall Dwarka21 hosts an entertaining event for the Delhites. on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the birth date of Lord Krishna. The evening was a colourful affair in association with ISKCON temple, Dwarka and a popular women community- Dwarka Moms. Every year Krishna, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, takes birth on the Earth to put an end to all sins and sinners. Owing to this popular mythological belief, people celebrate it by singing religious songs, preparing ‘Bhog- the feast’ for Krishna and dancing on Raas Leela.

Since malls have become a social space for all kinds of festivals and events, Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated at Pacific Mall with over 1000 families and devotees from ISKCON society and from various RWA societies. The children came dressed as Radha-Krishna and mesmerized the audience with their endearing performances on ‘Bhajans’. Manipal Hospital Dwarka also came along as partner to the event for sponsoring and distributing ‘Mahaprashadam’ for all the participants and visitors.

Mr. Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group upon wishing all and elaborating on the mall’s efforts said, “The time of festivities is extremely delightful for all the mall management members, our effort is to give the visitors best of experience with their family and friends. Janmashtami marks the beginning of festivals in India, we await this year’s festivals eagerly as most of the people are vaccinated, relaxations from lockdown is in place and people are looking to spend their holidays in the best possible manner.”