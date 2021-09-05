Pacific Mall D21 makes Teacher’s Day celebrations grand and entertaining for ‘Gurus’

New Delhi: Pacific Mall, Dwarka 21 on the occasion of Teacher’s Day exclusively invited 1000+ teachers and their families from 12 premium schools of Delhi. PVR theatres were booked for free and mall management independently organized this event. 12 movie shows were screened showcasing the family entertainer Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar. The Covid norms were strictly adhered to with alternate seating, effective sanitization after every show and masking along with temperature check being mandatory for every guest.

The 12 schools which received this special invitation around the city were – OPG World School, Vandana International School, OPG Kids School of Excellence, RD Rajpal School, Paramount International School, Prudence School, Venkateshwara School , Basava international School, Mount Carmel School, Amity Education society & CCRT Dwarka (Center of cultural and resource training).

Chaayos is the official associated partner in this Teachers’ Day event wherein the visitors will get delicacies from their menu. Pacific Mall being an independent planner for this event, also gave a special hamper to the mentors.

Mr. Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “We are glad that we have got an opportunity to honour the teachers during a time when they have been working tirelessly since past 2 years. They are the unsung heroes who have single handedly managed and transformed their teaching style completely to engage the students and motivate them to learn. We also thank the authorities for granting reopening permissions for movie theatre, as we are utilizing this day to bring back families together in front of the big screen after such a long time.”