Pacific Mall Dehradun celebrates Christmas with ‘The Grand Winter Festival’

The Pacific Mall, Dehradun situated on the Rajpura Road celebrated Christmas this year with the theme of ‘The Grand Winter Festival’ and a gigantic Christmas décor built right in the center of the mall. The décor elements included a statue of Christ The Redeemer, which is believed to be a symbol of Christianity around the world. The statue installed at the mall is 35ft. tall and took around 3 days to be installed.
The mall also hosted fun activities of Dance, singing, music and Santa Parade of Kids which witnessed kids participating with complete enthusiasm. Campaign with flat 50% off is also running in the mall. Special prize of New Royal Enfield Meteor Bike will be awarded to the winner of the ongoing lucky draw in the mall. Extending his wishes on Christmas to all the visitors and mall team, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “Christmas is the best time of year to welcome the winter season in a festive mood with friends and family. Our mall every year thinks out of the box, and will continue to do so. A lot of thought goes into putting up a décor, and we hope that our visitors have a merry and joyous time in mall.”