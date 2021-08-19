Pacific Mall delights shoppers with Museum of Illusions

New Delhi: Pacific Mall Tagore Garden has brought for its shoppers a unique experience centre in association with the ‘Museum of Illusions’, Delhi. The setup is placed in the centre of mall for shoppers to engage. Pacific Mall being the favourite retail and entertainment destination of Delhi keeps experimenting and presenting to its customers lucrative discounts, offers and shopping experiences.

The setup is assisted by 2 staff from the museum of illusions that will be assisting the visitors with the various illusions. This setup is only there till Independence Day. Customers who shop for 10K and 15K get a free ticket to visit ‘Museum of illusion’ for free in Connaught Place with vouchers and assured gifts like gadgets, cosmetics and perfumes. Around 600 shoppers have already participated and the activity continues to attract customers for grabbing best of shopping deals and discounts. The activity began in the month of August.

Elaborating on the mall’s efforts to curate one-of-a-kind experiences for visitors Mr. Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “We rolled out this experiential setup in the beginning of this month on Friendship Day, it was well-received by the shoppers. The current month is filled with other special holidays like Independence Day, Janmasthami and Rakshabandhan which will help us generate the right kind of attention from our visitors for a continued period and position Pacific Mall so much more than just a retail destination.”